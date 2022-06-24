Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.95

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.95 and last traded at $46.41, with a volume of 1826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $387,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at $15,865,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,873.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,135 shares of company stock worth $4,115,114. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,969 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 332,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

