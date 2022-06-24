Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $146.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.95.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.15.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

