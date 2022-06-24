Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) PT Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,269,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,316,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,409,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

