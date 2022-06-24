De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $119.02

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.02 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 82.10 ($1.01). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.03), with a volume of 132,900 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.61 million and a P/E ratio of 7.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.56.
