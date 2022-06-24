De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $119.02

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.02 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 82.10 ($1.01). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.03), with a volume of 132,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.61 million and a P/E ratio of 7.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.56.

De La Rue

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

