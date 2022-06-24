Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.97- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.27 billion-$107.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.23 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.77.

NYSE DELL traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,263 shares of company stock worth $7,362,063 over the last ninety days. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $228,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

