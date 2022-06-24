DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.97

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DeNA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get DeNA alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.57.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.