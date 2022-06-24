Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.46

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 16737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

DENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $563.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. Denny’s’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Avenir Corp raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Denny’s by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

