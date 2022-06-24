Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target Cut to €7.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.00 ($8.42) to €7.50 ($7.89) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DLAKY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.32) to €7.00 ($7.37) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.79) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.70 ($6.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($7.00) to €7.25 ($7.63) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

DLAKY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. 66,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,363. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

