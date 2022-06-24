Dfyn Network (DFYN) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last Week

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $212,448.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00129688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00072875 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 122,766,356 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

