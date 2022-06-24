Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Trading Up 3.7%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $43.44. Approximately 5,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on DGEAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

