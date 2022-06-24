Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,418.00

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $212,807.86 and approximately $7,418.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010741 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009445 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00173368 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

