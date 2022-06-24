Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Trading Down 0.9%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $15.08. 17,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 24,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 712.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 91,064 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000.

