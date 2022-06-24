Diversified LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 612.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

PAVE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,229 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77.

