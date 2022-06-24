Diversified LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Diversified LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

USMV stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395,056 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.23.

