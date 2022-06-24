Diversified LLC Invests $298,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $301,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,125,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,387,000 after acquiring an additional 252,640 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 567,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 61,349 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,272. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.