Diversified LLC Invests $981,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after purchasing an additional 873,149 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,475,000 after purchasing an additional 98,834 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,331,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,055,000 after purchasing an additional 75,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. 2,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,087. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41.

