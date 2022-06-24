Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.32

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.32 and traded as low as C$8.02. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 218,772 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$771.87 million and a P/E ratio of 3.24.
About Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN)
