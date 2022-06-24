Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Up 18.2% This Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $8.84 billion and approximately $519.56 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0666 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00027534 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00262192 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 129.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004907 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

