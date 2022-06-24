DOGGY (DOGGY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $353,537.00

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a market cap of $1.20 million and $353,537.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00068281 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013880 BTC.

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,041,676,668 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

