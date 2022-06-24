Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Shares Up 1.9%

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 257.60 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 252 ($3.09). Approximately 1,390,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,795,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.20 ($3.03).
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($5.88) to GBX 360 ($4.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 277.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.99.
About Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS)
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
