Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.65) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.43) on Tuesday. Duke Royalty has a 1 year low of GBX 33 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 48.03 ($0.59). The stock has a market cap of £129.43 million and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 24.90 and a quick ratio of 24.43.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

