Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 20,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $6,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00.

DUOL opened at $99.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.25. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 59.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter worth $620,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 73.5% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after purchasing an additional 482,873 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 11.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 7,186.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 298,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

