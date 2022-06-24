Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Trading 3% Higher

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $6.42. 344,258 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 202,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

