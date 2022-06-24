Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and $549,106.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,304.44 or 0.99970372 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,919,192,085 coins and its circulating supply is 6,274,161,699 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

