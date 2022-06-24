Electric Vehicle Zone Trading Up 10.8% This Week (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $274,598.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00108643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00063939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00013873 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

