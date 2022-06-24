Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total transaction of $2,202,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,058,630 shares of company stock worth $323,676,345 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock opened at $312.72 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $324.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

