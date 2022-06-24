EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) PT Lowered to $125.00 at KeyCorp

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

EME has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.25.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

NYSE:EME opened at $100.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.