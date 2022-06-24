Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EHC. Stephens lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Shares of EHC opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.26. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,506,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,388,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after buying an additional 541,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,314,000 after purchasing an additional 524,766 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

