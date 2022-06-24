Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,430 at Morgan Stanley

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,530 ($30.99) to GBX 2,430 ($29.76) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GMVHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Entain from GBX 2,590 ($31.72) to GBX 2,200 ($26.95) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,354 ($28.83) to GBX 2,235 ($27.38) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($26.52) to GBX 2,060 ($25.23) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,325.00.

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of GMVHF remained flat at $$15.73 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. Entain has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.