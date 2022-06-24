Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $103.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Enzo Biochem news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,987,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,630.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 58,100 shares of company stock worth $128,099 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

