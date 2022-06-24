ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) fell 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.70. 20,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,247,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

