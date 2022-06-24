ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL) Stock Price Up 7.5%

ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89. 21,621 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 20,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating) by 311.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 4.06% of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

