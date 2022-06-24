Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $347,037.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Push Notification Service should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

