Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $6.22.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

