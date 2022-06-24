Evercore ISI Analysts Give Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) a $333.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $333.00 target price on Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Essex Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.07.

ESS opened at $259.44 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.81.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 145.70%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 26,887 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 278,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,112,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

