Evercore ISI Analysts Give UDR (NYSE:UDR) a $54.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.07.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. UDR has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in UDR by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UDR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

