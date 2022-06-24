Evercore ISI Analysts Give Ventas (NYSE:VTR) a $59.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE VTR opened at $49.94 on Monday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,975. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,836,000 after buying an additional 258,377 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,464,000 after buying an additional 293,750 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.