Family Legacy Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,169,759,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after buying an additional 328,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,927,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,861,311,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,365,093,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.43.

Shares of TDG opened at $518.83 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $500.08 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

