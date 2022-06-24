Family Legacy Inc. Has $630,000 Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Shares of RHI traded up $3.46 on Friday, reaching $78.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,435. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average of $106.61.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

