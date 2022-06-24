Family Legacy Inc. Sells 14,111 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Family Legacy Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,111 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

