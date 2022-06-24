Family Legacy Inc. Takes Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Family Legacy Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 43,992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 136.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 92,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

