FDM Group (LON:FDM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $962.66

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 962.66 ($11.79) and traded as low as GBX 849 ($10.40). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 879 ($10.77), with a volume of 34,002 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.58) price objective on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 955.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,024.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of £969.08 million and a P/E ratio of 29.76.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

