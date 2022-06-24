FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $18.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.43. 164,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $304.59.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.10.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

