FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $282.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $277.00 to $282.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.30.

NYSE FDX opened at $228.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

