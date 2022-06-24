FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $282.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $277.00 to $282.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.30.
NYSE FDX opened at $228.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.
In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
