Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,413 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $376.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $402.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

