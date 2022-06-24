Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $29.89 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,816 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $29,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average is $128.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.