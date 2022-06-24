Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $34,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.
About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
