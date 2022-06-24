Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,406 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX opened at $93.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.39 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $1,546,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 539,650 shares valued at $29,123,312. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

