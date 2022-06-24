Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.11-$5.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $8.08-$8.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.68. 8,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.08. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($168.42) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ferrari by 12.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ferrari by 6.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

