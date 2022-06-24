Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($268.42) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.90.

NYSE RACE opened at $185.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

